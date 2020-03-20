Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)?

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $200 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $158. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. William Blair was of a view that AXSM is Outperform in its latest report on September 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $144.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 304.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.69.

The shares of the company added by 12.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $39.98 while ending the day at $46.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -13.76% decline from the average session volume which is 994730.0 shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $41.20. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $11.48 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 219.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.93%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. BTIG Research also rated IRTC as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that IRTC could surge by 36.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.00% to reach $109.83/share. It started the day trading at $70.39 and traded between $56.63 and $69.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRTC's 50-day SMA is 84.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.89. The stock has a high of $104.25 for the year while the low is $56.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.22%, as 5.83M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.97% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 398.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more IRTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 7,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,322,664 shares of IRTC, with a total valuation of $288,972,088. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IRTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,814,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,105,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. which are valued at $183,154,472. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,761 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,868,564 shares and is now valued at $162,509,011. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.