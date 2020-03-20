Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG), Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)?

The shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that WSG is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.425 while ending the day at $1.44. During the trading session, a total of 506722.0 shares were traded which represents a -33.71% decline from the average session volume which is 378970.0 shares. WSG had ended its last session trading at $1.62. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WSG 52-week low price stands at $1.36 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wanda Sports Group Company Limited generated 133.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 29.39% to reach $21.71/share. It started the day trading at $10.46 and traded between $6.84 and $10.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWK’s 50-day SMA is 17.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.32. The stock has a high of $20.80 for the year while the low is $7.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.85%, as 7.44M WSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 752.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,134,892 shares of CWK, with a total valuation of $857,383,685. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $312,389,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by 8.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,634,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,452 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc which are valued at $266,207,467. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 915,020 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,592,240 shares and is now valued at $247,242,846. Following these latest developments, around 28.50% of Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.