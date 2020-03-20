Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)?

The shares of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Stars Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TSG is Neutral in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that TSG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.02.

The shares of the company added by 14.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.91 while ending the day at $13.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -82.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. TSG had ended its last session trading at $12.18. TSG 52-week low price stands at $11.88 while its 52-week high price is $26.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Stars Group Inc. generated 628.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.92%. The Stars Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. It started the day trading at $8.335 and traded between $6.40 and $8.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLU’s 50-day SMA is 8.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.54. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $2.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 203968.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.74%, as 234,034 TSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 299.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of BELLUS Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.