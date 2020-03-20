Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)?

The shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. Maxim Group was of a view that RRGB is Hold in its latest report on May 16, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that RRGB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.84.

The shares of the company added by 26.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.7906 while ending the day at $6.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -344.98% decline from the average session volume which is 375160.0 shares. RRGB had ended its last session trading at $5.18. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RRGB 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $37.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. generated 30.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.78%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Credit Suisse also rated CINF as Upgrade on May 17, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that CINF could surge by 25.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $109.86/share. It started the day trading at $85.45 and traded between $77.00 and $81.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CINF’s 50-day SMA is 103.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.35. The stock has a high of $118.19 for the year while the low is $73.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.72%, as 2.05M RRGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 801.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CINF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 565,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,782,904 shares of CINF, with a total valuation of $1,844,557,969. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CINF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $981,199,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares by 1.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,490,621 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -147,618 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation which are valued at $791,665,502. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP decreased its Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,638,724 shares and is now valued at $339,274,626. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.