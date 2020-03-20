Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)?

The shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $37. Buckingham Research was of a view that RYN is Neutral in its latest report on September 07, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that RYN is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.72.

The shares of the company added by 12.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.25 while ending the day at $21.84. During the trading session, a total of 943034.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.35% decline from the average session volume which is 729080.0 shares. RYN had ended its last session trading at $19.37. Rayonier Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.58, with a beta of 1.13. Rayonier Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 RYN 52-week low price stands at $15.96 while its 52-week high price is $33.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Inc. generated 68.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.33%. Rayonier Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.53% to reach $14.15/share. It started the day trading at $3.3491 and traded between $2.56 and $3.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.13. The stock has a high of $30.18 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.55%, as 19.59M RYN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.23% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 569,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,917,012 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $31,223,026. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,186,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,072,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,054 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $19,510,197. In the same vein, RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme… increased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,213 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,315,296 shares and is now valued at $8,352,130. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.