Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)?

The shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $57 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Mills Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. Deutsche Bank was of a view that GIS is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that GIS is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $53.19 while ending the day at $53.68. During the trading session, a total of 7.05 million shares were traded which represents a -45.36% decline from the average session volume which is 4.85 million shares. GIS had ended its last session trading at $57.75. General Mills Inc. currently has a market cap of $34.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.81, with a beta of 0.60. General Mills Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GIS 52-week low price stands at $46.59 while its 52-week high price is $60.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The General Mills Inc. generated 606.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.79%. General Mills Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Singular Research also rated SPCB as Initiated on March 31, 2015, with its price target of $13.25 suggesting that SPCB could surge by 80.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 45.45% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.515 and traded between $0.33 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 0.5900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7900. The stock has a high of $1.60 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 55704.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.40%, as 42,670 GIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… bought more SPCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… purchasing 9,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 194,670 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $107,069.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 96.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 66,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,900 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $36,757. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.