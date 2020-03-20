Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)?

The shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bancorp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2019, to Mkt Perform the FFBC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2018. Hilliard Lyons was of a view that FFBC is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2018. Barclays thinks that FFBC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.46.

The shares of the company added by 14.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.82 while ending the day at $14.92. During the trading session, a total of 852096.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.23% decline from the average session volume which is 413180.0 shares. FFBC had ended its last session trading at $13.03. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.45. FFBC 52-week low price stands at $12.39 while its 52-week high price is $26.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. First Financial Bancorp. has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. SunTrust also rated MGY as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that MGY could surge by 64.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.96% to reach $11.64/share. It started the day trading at $4.49 and traded between $3.24 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 8.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.53. The stock has a high of $14.13 for the year while the low is $3.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.95%, as 17.20M FFBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.30% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more MGY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -457,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,985,092 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $150,088,041. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,344,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,036,669 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -176,455 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $90,395,384. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 286,995 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,406,669 shares and is now valued at $78,154,084. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.