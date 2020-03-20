Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)?

The shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Black Stone Minerals L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the BSM stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Wells Fargo was of a view that BSM is Market Perform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BSM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.04 while ending the day at $4.13. During the trading session, a total of 892446.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.97% decline from the average session volume which is 564930.0 shares. BSM had ended its last session trading at $4.59. Black Stone Minerals L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 0.85. Black Stone Minerals L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 BSM 52-week low price stands at $4.35 while its 52-week high price is $18.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Black Stone Minerals L.P. generated 8.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.59%. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 31.98% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.40 and traded between $1.96 and $2.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 0.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.88. The stock has a high of $14.24 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.83%, as 9.91M BSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.45% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 738.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 589.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,895,000 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $1,398,305. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,389,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 18.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,595,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -800,651 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,290,692. In the same vein, Conifer Management LLC decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,000,000 shares and is now valued at $1,077,000. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.