Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH), Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)?

The shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $92 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on October 25, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Compass Point was of a view that BOH is Neutral in its latest report on August 11, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BOH is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $85.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.01 while ending the day at $58.32. During the trading session, a total of 573002.0 shares were traded which represents a -146.11% decline from the average session volume which is 232820.0 shares. BOH had ended its last session trading at $64.20. Bank of Hawaii Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 1.13. BOH 52-week low price stands at $55.55 while its 52-week high price is $95.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.38%. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Piper Sandler also rated AVDL as Initiated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVDL could surge by 61.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 34.24% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $5.61 and traded between $4.10 and $5.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVDL’s 50-day SMA is 7.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.79. The stock has a high of $10.75 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.56%, as 7.05M BOH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.08% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 820.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 64.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP sold more AVDL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -40.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP selling -2,530,888 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,651,948 shares of AVDL, with a total valuation of $36,482,961. RTW Investments LP meanwhile bought more AVDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,980,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares by 7.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,829,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,596 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which are valued at $18,280,561. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.