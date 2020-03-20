Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)?

The shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Neutral the AHT stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. FBR & Co. was of a view that AHT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 04, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that AHT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.13.

The shares of the company added by 157.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4704 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -218.43% decline from the average session volume which is 687510.0 shares. AHT had ended its last session trading at $0.49. AHT 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $5.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Piper Sandler also rated SYY as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that SYY could surge by 53.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.79% to reach $79.71/share. It started the day trading at $40.48 and traded between $28.7601 and $37.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYY’s 50-day SMA is 72.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.53. The stock has a high of $85.98 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.45%, as 8.57M AHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Sysco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.60, while the P/B ratio is 7.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SYY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,397,220 shares of SYY, with a total valuation of $3,092,374,713. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more SYY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,756,348,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trian Fund Management LP increased its Sysco Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,676,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,540 shares of Sysco Corporation which are valued at $1,578,014,931. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sysco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,639,551 shares and is now valued at $1,575,576,074. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sysco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.