Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)?

The shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Trade Desk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the TTD stock while also putting a $300 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $330. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 325. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that TTD is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Stephens thinks that TTD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $276.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.38.

The shares of the company added by 15.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $136.00 while ending the day at $167.44. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -59.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. TTD had ended its last session trading at $144.39. The Trade Desk Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 74.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 2.43. The Trade Desk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TTD 52-week low price stands at $139.01 while its 52-week high price is $323.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Trade Desk Inc. generated 130.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.19%. The Trade Desk Inc. has the potential to record 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Buckingham Research also rated ECPG as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ECPG could surge by 63.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $46.67/share. It started the day trading at $18.72 and traded between $15.27 and $16.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECPG’s 50-day SMA is 34.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.04. The stock has a high of $40.16 for the year while the low is $17.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.19%, as 6.14M TTD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.73% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ECPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 86,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,120 shares of ECPG, with a total valuation of $155,593,379. Broad Run Investment Management L… meanwhile sold more ECPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,356,578 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,381,756 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,450 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. which are valued at $125,666,053. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 159,632 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,123,456 shares and is now valued at $116,067,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.