Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)?

The shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of People’s United Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $16. DA Davidson was of a view that PBCT is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. FIG Partners thinks that PBCT is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.61 while ending the day at $13.12. During the trading session, a total of 6.92 million shares were traded which represents a -55.43% decline from the average session volume which is 4.45 million shares. PBCT had ended its last session trading at $13.84. People’s United Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.23. PBCT 52-week low price stands at $10.81 while its 52-week high price is $17.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.81%. People’s United Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 07, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.32% to reach $17.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.775 and traded between $7.425 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MX’s 50-day SMA is 12.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.40. The stock has a high of $16.06 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.76%, as 1.07M PBCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 418.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP sold more MX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling -79,271 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,170,729 shares of MX, with a total valuation of $36,241,432. Evermore Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more MX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,642,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares by 6.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,505,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 158,103 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $28,635,853. In the same vein, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,992 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,371,101 shares and is now valued at $27,101,684. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.