Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)?

The shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $17. Wells Fargo was of a view that ORCC is Underperform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that ORCC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.04.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.95 while ending the day at $10.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -196.25% decline from the average session volume which is 803010.0 shares. ORCC had ended its last session trading at $9.36. ORCC 52-week low price stands at $9.29 while its 52-week high price is $19.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Owl Rock Capital Corporation generated 317.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.10% to reach $4.88/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $2.21 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 4.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.99. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.08%, as 1.32M ORCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP bought more BBAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP purchasing 557,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,721,315 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $6,936,899. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,163,063 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Managers Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 40.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,201,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,746 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $4,841,340. In the same vein, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,012,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,103,825 shares and is now valued at $4,448,415. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.