Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)?

The shares of Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $47 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Herman Miller Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on December 26, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Sidoti was of a view that MLHR is Buy in its latest report on June 27, 2017. Raymond James thinks that MLHR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.56.

The shares of the company added by 15.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.555 while ending the day at $17.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -92.61% decline from the average session volume which is 656040.0 shares. MLHR had ended its last session trading at $15.15. Herman Miller Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MLHR 52-week low price stands at $14.39 while its 52-week high price is $49.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Herman Miller Inc. generated 177.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.92%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $151.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.31% to reach $162.75/share. It started the day trading at $148.99 and traded between $134.805 and $136.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMD’s 50-day SMA is 163.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 142.68. The stock has a high of $177.99 for the year while the low is $96.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.43%, as 2.24M MLHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of ResMed Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.88, while the P/B ratio is 8.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 645.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 101,342 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,536,794 shares of RMD, with a total valuation of $2,469,728,774. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,314,923,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its ResMed Inc. shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,800,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,986 shares of ResMed Inc. which are valued at $1,240,007,220. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ResMed Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,438,687 shares and is now valued at $1,023,493,686. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ResMed Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.