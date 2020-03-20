Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)?

The shares of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $24.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenterState Bank Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $25. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that CSFL is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2018. Raymond James thinks that CSFL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.09.

The shares of the company added by 17.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.59 while ending the day at $19.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -125.71% decline from the average session volume which is 814540.0 shares. CSFL had ended its last session trading at $16.64. CenterState Bank Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.12. CSFL 52-week low price stands at $14.80 while its 52-week high price is $26.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. CenterState Bank Corporation has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.56% to reach $15.47/share. It started the day trading at $5.75 and traded between $4.00 and $5.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWO’s 50-day SMA is 13.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.67. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $2.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.87%, as 4.68M CSFL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TWO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -420,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,040,814 shares of TWO, with a total valuation of $352,853,030. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,988,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,131,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. which are valued at $150,832,394. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,070 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,173,470 shares and is now valued at $124,300,519. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.