Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)?

The shares of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BBX Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2018, to Buy the BBX stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $11.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.105 while ending the day at $1.29. During the trading session, a total of 637869.0 shares were traded which represents a -238.88% decline from the average session volume which is 188230.0 shares. BBX had ended its last session trading at $1.38. BBX Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $142.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 2.05. BBX 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $6.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. BBX Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Canaccord Genuity also rated FLR as Downgrade on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that FLR could surge by 66.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 76.18% to reach $18.09/share. It started the day trading at $6.21 and traded between $3.56 and $5.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLR’s 50-day SMA is 14.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.30. The stock has a high of $41.91 for the year while the low is $2.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.53%, as 10.44M BBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.92% of Fluor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FLR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,551,446 shares of FLR, with a total valuation of $116,979,477. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,592,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Fluor Corporation shares by 79.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,024,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,545,445 shares of Fluor Corporation which are valued at $74,790,623. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Fluor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 97,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,936,898 shares and is now valued at $64,651,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fluor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.