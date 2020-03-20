Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)?

The shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $110 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $81. Barclays was of a view that AJG is Overweight in its latest report on February 20, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that AJG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $108.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $67.40 while ending the day at $68.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -112.92% decline from the average session volume which is 943460.0 shares. AJG had ended its last session trading at $72.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a market cap of $14.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.73, with a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AJG 52-week low price stands at $65.09 while its 52-week high price is $109.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. generated 2.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -181.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has the potential to record 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is now rated as Underweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OPI as Upgrade on June 28, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that OPI could surge by 30.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.05% to reach $33.60/share. It started the day trading at $23.36 and traded between $19.71 and $23.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPI’s 50-day SMA is 31.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.03. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $16.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.35%, as 1.68M AJG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Office Properties Income Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 339,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,385 shares of OPI, with a total valuation of $219,476,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,380,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by 6.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,475,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -163,608 shares of Office Properties Income Trust which are valued at $72,110,936. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 563,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,021,086 shares and is now valued at $58,874,235. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.