Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)?

The shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amcor plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Market Perform the AMCR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.02.

The shares of the company added by 16.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.38 while ending the day at $7.43. During the trading session, a total of 19.02 million shares were traded which represents a -94.24% decline from the average session volume which is 9.79 million shares. AMCR had ended its last session trading at $6.39. Amcor plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AMCR 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $11.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amcor plc generated 673.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Amcor plc has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. BofA/Merrill also rated GO as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that GO could surge by 28.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $42.44/share. It started the day trading at $33.84 and traded between $29.7635 and $30.50 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $47.57 for the year while the low is $27.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.12%, as 4.52M AMCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.42% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10166.67, while the P/B ratio is 3.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… bought more GO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3,843.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… purchasing 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,876,455 shares of GO, with a total valuation of $154,339,801. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more GO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $116,378,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by 89.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,772,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,312,596 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. which are valued at $87,733,927. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,823,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,523,700 shares and is now valued at $79,875,105. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.