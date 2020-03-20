Is It Crazy To Buy Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) And Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SNDL is Outperform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Cowen thinks that SNDL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.23.

The shares of the company added by 14.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.61 while ending the day at $0.70. During the trading session, a total of 513782.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $0.61. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 115.27 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $3.15 and $4.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBCI’s 50-day SMA is 3.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.49. The stock has a high of $7.95 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33387.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.20%, as 33,788 SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 278.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Essex Investment Management Co. L… bought more OBCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Essex Investment Management Co. L… purchasing 5,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 146,567 shares of OBCI, with a total valuation of $732,835. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OBCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $307,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (Investment … decreased its Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. which are valued at $237,075. Following these latest developments, around 61.70% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.