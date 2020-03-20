Is It Crazy To Buy ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) And USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

The shares of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ICON Public Limited Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Hold the ICLR stock while also putting a $182 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 185. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that ICLR is Sector Weight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. UBS thinks that ICLR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $178.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $115.00 while ending the day at $115.95. During the trading session, a total of 750921.0 shares were traded which represents a -177.76% decline from the average session volume which is 270350.0 shares. ICLR had ended its last session trading at $126.94. ICON Public Limited Company currently has a market cap of $6.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 0.70. ICON Public Limited Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ICLR 52-week low price stands at $104.28 while its 52-week high price is $178.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ICON Public Limited Company generated 520.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.93%. ICON Public Limited Company has the potential to record 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 35.14% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.97 and traded between $3.70 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAC’s 50-day SMA is 14.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.35. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.45%, as 1.37M ICLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of USA Compression Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 424.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more USAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -80,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,493,115 shares of USAC, with a total valuation of $252,985,813. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more USAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,919,699 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of USA Compression Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.