Is It Crazy To Buy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) And Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

The shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2016. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2016, to Neutral the GLDD stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2016. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that GLDD is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2013. BB&T Capital Mkts thinks that GLDD is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.29.

The shares of the company added by 12.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.00 while ending the day at $7.91. During the trading session, a total of 662013.0 shares were traded which represents a -66.49% decline from the average session volume which is 397630.0 shares. GLDD had ended its last session trading at $7.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GLDD 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $11.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation generated 187.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.13%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotia Howard Weil published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is now rated as Sector Perform. BMO Capital Markets also rated MUR as Initiated on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that MUR could surge by 79.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.02% to reach $26.75/share. It started the day trading at $5.61 and traded between $4.66 and $5.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUR’s 50-day SMA is 19.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.85. The stock has a high of $31.13 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.39%, as 22.35M GLDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.55% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,402,167 shares of MUR, with a total valuation of $384,580,848. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $314,069,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,022,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,606 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation which are valued at $283,165,793. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,982,865 shares and is now valued at $263,577,005. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Murphy Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.