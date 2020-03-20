Is It Crazy To Buy Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) And Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)

The shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortinet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the FTNT stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $138. The stock was given Underperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 132. Raymond James was of a view that FTNT is Outperform in its latest report on January 22, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that FTNT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $126.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.03.

The shares of the company added by 12.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $75.83 while ending the day at $86.16. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a -179.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. FTNT had ended its last session trading at $76.52. Fortinet Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.58, with a beta of 1.25. Fortinet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 FTNT 52-week low price stands at $68.87 while its 52-week high price is $121.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortinet Inc. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.7%. Fortinet Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 28, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Chardan Capital Markets also rated VUZI as Reiterated on December 14, 2015, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VUZI could surge by 68.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.39% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $0.94 and $1.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VUZI’s 50-day SMA is 1.7000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2600. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.57%, as 3.90M FTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.36% of Vuzix Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 447.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,175,997 shares of VUZI, with a total valuation of $1,869,835. AIGH Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more VUZI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,532,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Taylor Frigon Capital Management … decreased its Vuzix Corporation shares by 0.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 719,462 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,655 shares of Vuzix Corporation which are valued at $1,143,945. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vuzix Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,811 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 537,727 shares and is now valued at $854,986. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Vuzix Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.