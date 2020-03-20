Is It Crazy To Buy FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) And U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FMC Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Outperform the FMC stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Exane BNP Paribas in its report released on September 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FMC is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that FMC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $116.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.05.

The shares of the company added by 12.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $57.08 while ending the day at $67.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -53.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. FMC had ended its last session trading at $59.82. FMC Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 1.39. FMC Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FMC 52-week low price stands at $56.77 while its 52-week high price is $108.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FMC Corporation generated 339.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.27%. FMC Corporation has the potential to record 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.00% to reach $5.32/share. It started the day trading at $1.07 and traded between $0.90 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 4.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.88. The stock has a high of $18.72 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.74%, as 11.05M FMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.13% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 406,448 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,780,458 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $49,482,302. Ariel Investments LLC meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,473,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 29.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,649,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,355,724 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,932,219. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 243,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,566,337 shares and is now valued at $20,959,487. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.