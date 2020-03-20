Is It Crazy To Buy Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) And RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

The shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Easterly Government Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DEA is Outperform in its latest report on December 14, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that DEA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.76 while ending the day at $22.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -103.32% decline from the average session volume which is 674470.0 shares. DEA had ended its last session trading at $23.64. DEA 52-week low price stands at $17.20 while its 52-week high price is $26.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.33%. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 12, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is now rated as Neutral. ROTH Capital also rated RAVE as Reiterated on November 13, 2015, with its price target of $14 suggesting that RAVE could surge by 48.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 54.60% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.83 and traded between $1.00 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAVE’s 50-day SMA is 1.4100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1900. The stock has a high of $3.60 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35608.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 34,754 DEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 35.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 78.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Newcastle Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,235,539 shares of RAVE, with a total valuation of $6,544,424. BBRC Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more RAVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $812,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 243,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,900 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $304,866. In the same vein, The Watchman Group, Inc. increased its RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,450 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 212,450 shares and is now valued at $265,563. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.