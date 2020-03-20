Is A Downturn Overdue? Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)?

The shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $7 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vera Bradley Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Outperform the VRA stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that VRA is Market Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that VRA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.03.

The shares of the company added by 19.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.68 while ending the day at $4.31. During the trading session, a total of 549718.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.49% decline from the average session volume which is 272830.0 shares. VRA had ended its last session trading at $3.61. Vera Bradley Inc. currently has a market cap of $173.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.08. Vera Bradley Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VRA 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $13.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vera Bradley Inc. generated 49.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.67%. Vera Bradley Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.97% to reach $107.93/share. It started the day trading at $77.99 and traded between $72.76 and $74.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that J’s 50-day SMA is 93.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.48. The stock has a high of $104.00 for the year while the low is $65.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.83%, as 3.02M VRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more J shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 67,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,910,331 shares of J, with a total valuation of $1,376,819,965. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more J shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $862,556,528 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,739,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,850 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. which are valued at $714,639,759. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,114 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,529,929 shares and is now valued at $602,973,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.