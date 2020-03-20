Is A Downturn Overdue? Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)?

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. MKM Partners was of a view that UNT is Neutral in its latest report on December 06, 2018. SunTrust thinks that UNT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.00.

The shares of the company added by 24.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.179 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 49.88% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 571000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.43%. Unit Corporation has the potential to record -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is now rated as Hold. The Benchmark Company also rated TRUE as Downgrade on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TRUE could surge by 32.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.40% to reach $3.53/share. It started the day trading at $2.53 and traded between $2.37 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRUE’s 50-day SMA is 3.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.19. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.84%, as 12.23M UNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.56% of TrueCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,626,859 shares of TRUE, with a total valuation of $48,988,639.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its TrueCar Inc. shares by 42.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,729,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,904,377 shares of TrueCar Inc. which are valued at $25,587,281. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of TrueCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.