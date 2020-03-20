Is A Downturn Overdue? Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)?

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $28. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TRGP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 06, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that TRGP is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.42.

The shares of the company added by 35.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.56 while ending the day at $6.39. During the trading session, a total of 12.66 million shares were traded which represents a -297.02% decline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $4.73. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $3.66 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 331.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19.50. Wells Fargo also rated BCSF as Downgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that BCSF could surge by 42.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.16% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $11.63 and traded between $9.51 and $11.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCSF’s 50-day SMA is 18.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.73. The stock has a high of $20.90 for the year while the low is $9.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 338788.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.45%, as 364,028 TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 317.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimension Capital Management LLC sold more BCSF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimension Capital Management LLC selling -167,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,971,906 shares of BCSF, with a total valuation of $73,361,104. Employees Retirement System of Te… meanwhile sold more BCSF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,800,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares by 5.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -86,585 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. which are valued at $26,765,819. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 403,110 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 856,981 shares and is now valued at $15,828,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.