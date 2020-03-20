Is A Downturn Overdue? Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)?

The shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2017, to Buy the SCM stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2017. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Raymond James was of a view that SCM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 11, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that SCM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 14, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.13.

The shares of the company added by 37.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.10 while ending the day at $6.97. During the trading session, a total of 510031.0 shares were traded which represents a -197.45% decline from the average session volume which is 171470.0 shares. SCM had ended its last session trading at $5.06. SCM 52-week low price stands at $5.06 while its 52-week high price is $15.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.11%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.65% to reach $33.18/share. It started the day trading at $10.80 and traded between $8.07 and $9.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLB’s 50-day SMA is 29.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.08. The stock has a high of $75.63 for the year while the low is $6.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.96%, as 3.44M SCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.87% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more CLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 36,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,755,806 shares of CLB, with a total valuation of $127,645,833. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,014,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Core Laboratories N.V. shares by 2.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,008,936 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,080 shares of Core Laboratories N.V. which are valued at $80,759,842. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Core Laboratories N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,653 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,934,116 shares and is now valued at $78,751,673. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Core Laboratories N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.