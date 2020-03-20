Is A Downturn Overdue? Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)?

The shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.70 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Soligenix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2017, to Buy the SNGX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.86.

The shares of the company added by 18.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -253.47% decline from the average session volume which is 421300.0 shares. SNGX had ended its last session trading at $1.58. Soligenix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 SNGX 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $3.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Soligenix Inc. generated 6.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Soligenix Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.37% to reach $3.53/share. It started the day trading at $1.60 and traded between $1.43 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPK’s 50-day SMA is 1.6000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8000. The stock has a high of $2.91 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.57%, as 84.04M SNGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.70% of OPKO Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OPK shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,844,802 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,172,883 shares of OPK, with a total valuation of $55,759,325. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,077,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by 27.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,898,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,853,461 shares of OPKO Health Inc. which are valued at $26,847,504. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 746,610 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,973,669 shares and is now valued at $8,960,504. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of OPKO Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.