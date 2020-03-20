Is A Downturn Overdue? New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)?

The shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6.25 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that NYMT is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that NYMT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.45.

The shares of the company added by 26.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 21.15 million shares were traded which represents a -143.97% decline from the average session volume which is 8.67 million shares. NYMT had ended its last session trading at $1.51. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $913.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 0.86. NYMT 52-week low price stands at $1.18 while its 52-week high price is $6.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.0%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.07% to reach $99.02/share. It started the day trading at $11.85 and traded between $8.56 and $11.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZZ’s 50-day SMA is 19.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.85. The stock has a high of $23.70 for the year while the low is $8.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.55%, as 1.94M NYMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Cosan Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.52, while the P/B ratio is 2.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 216,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,003,251 shares of CZZ, with a total valuation of $164,399,363. Nucleo Capital Ltda. meanwhile bought more CZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,780,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Skagen AS (Investment Management) decreased its Cosan Limited shares by 17.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,382,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,561,989 shares of Cosan Limited which are valued at $134,803,044. In the same vein, Martin Currie Investment Manageme… decreased its Cosan Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,006,080 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,411,510 shares and is now valued at $80,554,173. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of Cosan Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.