Is A Downturn Overdue? Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)?

The shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clearwater Paper Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Underperform the CLW stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 24, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Sidoti in its report released on April 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CLW is Sector Perform in its latest report on February 27, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CLW is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.82.

The shares of the company added by 25.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.88 while ending the day at $16.93. During the trading session, a total of 524261.0 shares were traded which represents a -186.73% decline from the average session volume which is 182840.0 shares. CLW had ended its last session trading at $13.50. Clearwater Paper Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CLW 52-week low price stands at $13.50 while its 52-week high price is $31.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clearwater Paper Corporation generated 21.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. Clearwater Paper Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $43.83/share. It started the day trading at $38.03 and traded between $35.63 and $36.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AOS’s 50-day SMA is 43.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.12. The stock has a high of $56.66 for the year while the low is $34.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.71%, as 12.36M CLW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.17% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -111,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,643,636 shares of AOS, with a total valuation of $618,705,804. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,866,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by 2.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,408,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,790 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation which are valued at $293,004,316. In the same vein, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (In… increased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,096,672 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,798,446 shares and is now valued at $268,878,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of A. O. Smith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.