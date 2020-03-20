Is A Downturn Overdue? Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL), NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)?

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that CAL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.83.

The shares of the company added by 40.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.19 while ending the day at $4.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -220.68% decline from the average session volume which is 573370.0 shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $3.42. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $28.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 45.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.99% to reach $26.88/share. It started the day trading at $9.99 and traded between $6.51 and $7.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NS’s 50-day SMA is 23.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.63. The stock has a high of $30.06 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 3.01M CAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more NS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -65,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,747,098 shares of NS, with a total valuation of $266,659,125. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more NS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,949,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by 33.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,554,040 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,640,278 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. which are valued at $239,576,708. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,626,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,117,776 shares and is now valued at $116,173,515. Following these latest developments, around 10.00% of NuStar Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.