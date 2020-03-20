Is A Downturn Overdue? ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)?

The shares of ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ADTRAN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $17. Northland Capital was of a view that ADTN is Market Perform in its latest report on July 18, 2018. Needham thinks that ADTN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.90.

The shares of the company added by 20.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $6.20. During the trading session, a total of 694971.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.51% decline from the average session volume which is 301490.0 shares. ADTN had ended its last session trading at $5.15. ADTRAN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADTN 52-week low price stands at $4.80 while its 52-week high price is $17.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ADTRAN Inc. generated 73.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 170.0%. ADTRAN Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is now rated as Positive. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.44% to reach $111.80/share. It started the day trading at $100.11 and traded between $89.93 and $90.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSTR’s 50-day SMA is 107.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.87. The stock has a high of $119.49 for the year while the low is $88.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.48%, as 2.58M ADTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of Landstar System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.85, while the P/B ratio is 4.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 341.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LSTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,098,840 shares of LSTR, with a total valuation of $413,859,875. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LSTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $397,939,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Landstar System Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,360,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,277 shares of Landstar System Inc. which are valued at $238,308,687. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Landstar System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,541 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,328,036 shares and is now valued at $235,061,795. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Landstar System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.