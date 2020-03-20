Is A Downturn Overdue? A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD)?

The shares of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of A10 Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on July 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ATEN is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 14, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that ATEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.38.

The shares of the company added by 21.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.54 while ending the day at $4.28. During the trading session, a total of 580942.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.23% decline from the average session volume which is 335360.0 shares. ATEN had ended its last session trading at $3.52. A10 Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ATEN 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The A10 Networks Inc. generated 45.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. A10 Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $265. Morgan Stanley also rated APD as Upgrade on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $280 suggesting that APD could surge by 26.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $201.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.22% to reach $258.62/share. It started the day trading at $204.86 and traded between $188.58 and $191.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APD’s 50-day SMA is 233.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 227.02. The stock has a high of $257.01 for the year while the low is $167.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.03%, as 2.32M ATEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.42, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 57,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,580,872 shares of APD, with a total valuation of $4,300,155,300. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more APD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,078,119,643 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,883,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -101,535 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. which are valued at $2,390,223,820. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,722 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,160,769 shares and is now valued at $2,231,406,480. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.