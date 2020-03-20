GLPI Stock: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.79% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.04 before closing at $17.53. Intraday shares traded counted 5.86 million, which was -290.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.50M. GLPI’s previous close was $15.14 while the outstanding shares total 257.31M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.70, and a growth ratio of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 19.78, with weekly volatility at 33.65% and ATR at 3.76. The GLPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.61 and a $50.99 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

GLPI were able to record 747.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.04 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 750.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. recorded a total of 288.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 100.73 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 188.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 257.31M with the revenue now reading 0.53 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.85 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GLPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GLPI attractive?

In related news, Director, SHANKS EARL C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.31, for a total value of 193,100. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman,CEO,President, CARLINO PETER M now bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 969,388. Also, Chairman,CEO,President, CARLINO PETER M bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 30.45 per share, with a total market value of 1,004,850. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Urdang E Scott now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 307,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GLPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.40.