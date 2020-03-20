Expensive Market, What To Buy? XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

The shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the XP stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.14.

The shares of the company added by 18.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.0002 while ending the day at $20.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -59.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $17.60. XP 52-week low price stands at $15.50 while its 52-week high price is $43.52.

XP Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OBE as Reiterated on November 13, 2017, with its price target of $1.71 suggesting that OBE could surge by 88.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.49% to reach $1.46/share. It started the day trading at $0.20 and traded between $0.1528 and $0.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8200. The stock has a high of $2.70 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.74%, as 2.15M XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.