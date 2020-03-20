Expensive Market, What To Buy? Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $54 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uber Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Overweight the UBER stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. UBS was of a view that UBER is Buy in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Bernstein thinks that UBER is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.62.

The shares of the company added by 38.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.70 while ending the day at $20.49. During the trading session, a total of 83.29 million shares were traded which represents a -133.9% decline from the average session volume which is 35.61 million shares. UBER had ended its last session trading at $14.82. Uber Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 UBER 52-week low price stands at $13.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Uber Technologies Inc. generated 10.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.12%. Uber Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. UBS also rated MTZ as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $73 suggesting that MTZ could surge by 61.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.74% to reach $71.08/share. It started the day trading at $27.36 and traded between $22.55 and $27.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTZ’s 50-day SMA is 53.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.73. The stock has a high of $73.71 for the year while the low is $22.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.79%, as 8.05M UBER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of MasTec Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 176,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,837,541 shares of MTZ, with a total valuation of $335,586,512. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,728,829 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its MasTec Inc. shares by 11.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,152,087 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 431,624 shares of MasTec Inc. which are valued at $203,784,430. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MasTec Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,698,130 shares and is now valued at $132,424,220. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of MasTec Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.