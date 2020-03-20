Expensive Market, What To Buy? TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

The shares of TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCG BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Mkt Perform the CGBD stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.35.

The shares of the company added by 45.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.35 while ending the day at $6.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -266.56% decline from the average session volume which is 483290.0 shares. CGBD had ended its last session trading at $4.76. CGBD 52-week low price stands at $4.40 while its 52-week high price is $15.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. TCG BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.70% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.22 and $2.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAC’s 50-day SMA is 3.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.96. The stock has a high of $4.98 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 646775.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.42%, as 637,591 CGBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of SeaChange International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 535.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.96% over the last six months.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SEAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,703,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,404,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,576 shares of SeaChange International Inc. which are valued at $5,138,783. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 220,244 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,283,826 shares and is now valued at $4,698,803. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of SeaChange International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.