Expensive Market, What To Buy? IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IBERIABANK Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Mkt Perform the IBKC stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that IBKC is Outperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that IBKC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.53.

The shares of the company added by 27.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.6543 while ending the day at $34.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -108.19% decline from the average session volume which is 498140.0 shares. IBKC had ended its last session trading at $27.04. IBERIABANK Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.58. IBKC 52-week low price stands at $26.26 while its 52-week high price is $81.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.18%. IBERIABANK Corporation has the potential to record 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.205 and traded between $0.165 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3700. The stock has a high of $4.99 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.25%, as 7.89M IBKC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.31% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 766.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $2,067,511. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,684,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $506,548. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $458,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.