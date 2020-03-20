Expensive Market, What To Buy? Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on July 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extreme Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $15.50. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on February 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. JMP Securities was of a view that EXTR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on January 03, 2018. Needham thinks that EXTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.86.

The shares of the company added by 23.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.88 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -70.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. EXTR had ended its last session trading at $1.88. Extreme Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXTR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extreme Networks Inc. generated 140.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Extreme Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.52% to reach $73.00/share. It started the day trading at $57.00 and traded between $51.70 and $55.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRG’s 50-day SMA is 67.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.33. The stock has a high of $76.57 for the year while the low is $48.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.17%, as 5.28M EXTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Evergy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EVRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -804,451 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,743,442 shares of EVRG, with a total valuation of $1,943,733,935. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EVRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $924,280,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Evergy Inc. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,340,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 226,612 shares of Evergy Inc. which are valued at $806,449,780. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Evergy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,005,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,986,756 shares and is now valued at $391,234,505. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Evergy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.