Expensive Market, What To Buy? Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

The shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Transfer LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the ET stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ET is Overweight in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Raymond James thinks that ET is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.22.

The shares of the company added by 19.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.20 while ending the day at $5.45. During the trading session, a total of 62.05 million shares were traded which represents a -135.59% decline from the average session volume which is 26.34 million shares. ET had ended its last session trading at $4.56. Energy Transfer LP currently has a market cap of $16.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ET 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $15.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Transfer LP generated 291.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.63%. Energy Transfer LP has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Raymond James also rated BDX as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $283 suggesting that BDX could surge by 19.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $234.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.86% to reach $273.85/share. It started the day trading at $237.655 and traded between $220.56 and $220.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BDX’s 50-day SMA is 257.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 254.37. The stock has a high of $286.72 for the year while the low is $208.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.91%, as 4.78M ET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -4,200,078 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,717,841 shares of BDX, with a total valuation of $6,591,856,947. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,489,239,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,555,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,788 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company which are valued at $2,985,833,429. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 455,067 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,402,133 shares and is now valued at $2,949,475,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Becton Dickinson and Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.