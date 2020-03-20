Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.42% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.84 before closing at $16.39. Intraday shares traded counted 6.2 million, which was -123.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.77M. AXTA’s previous close was $14.20 while the outstanding shares total 265.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.52, and a growth ratio of 2.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.81, with weekly volatility at 16.09% and ATR at 1.75. The AXTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.92 and a $32.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AXTA attractive?

In related news, Director, SHAVER CHARLES W sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.27, for a total value of 6,317,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SHAVER CHARLES W now sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,300,000. Also, Director, Kramvis Andreas sold 41,285 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 18. The shares were price at an average price of 28.23 per share, with a total market value of 1,165,421. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kramvis Andreas now holds 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 381,923. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.28.