Are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Prospects Worsening?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.57% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.48 before closing at $5.40. Intraday shares traded counted 6.11 million, which was -142.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. APLE’s previous close was $4.84 while the outstanding shares total 282.78M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.03,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 18.31, with weekly volatility at 23.68% and ATR at 1.00. The APLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.72 and a $16.88 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of APLE attractive?

In related news, Director, Hugh Redd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.15, for a total value of 11,151. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bunting Glenn W Jr now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,321. Also, Executive Chairman, KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.90 per share, with a total market value of 59,494. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hugh Redd now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,759. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.10%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APLE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.25.