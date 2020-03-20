Analysts Turn Mixed On Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that WBK is Neutral in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that WBK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.3712 while ending the day at $8.68. During the trading session, a total of 793006.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.67% decline from the average session volume which is 537020.0 shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $9.12. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $37.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.72, with a beta of 0.96. WBK 52-week low price stands at $9.08 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.86% to reach $5.92/share. It started the day trading at $2.385 and traded between $1.99 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.60. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.64%, as 34.41M WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.68% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 22.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $46,818,184. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,348,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 13.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,269,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,431,969 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $37,911,297. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,369 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,511,626 shares and is now valued at $32,480,924. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.