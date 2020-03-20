Analysts Turn Mixed On Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pfizer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the PFE stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PFE is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that PFE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.01 while ending the day at $30.42. During the trading session, a total of 56.44 million shares were traded which represents a -91.57% decline from the average session volume which is 29.46 million shares. PFE had ended its last session trading at $32.36. Pfizer Inc. currently has a market cap of $180.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.06, with a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PFE 52-week low price stands at $29.65 while its 52-week high price is $44.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pfizer Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.55%. Pfizer Inc. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Barclays also rated KOD as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that KOD could surge by 51.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.55% to reach $88.94/share. It started the day trading at $44.50 and traded between $38.61 and $42.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOD’s 50-day SMA is 61.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.55. The stock has a high of $82.75 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.20%, as 3.78M PFE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.16% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 450.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 155.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more KOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 377,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,424,538 shares of KOD, with a total valuation of $730,827,696. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more KOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $299,900,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares by 16.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,663,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 528,358 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. which are valued at $234,357,741. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,042,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,324,575 shares and is now valued at $212,673,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.