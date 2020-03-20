Analysts Turn Mixed On Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.53.

The shares of the company added by 15.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.37 while ending the day at $18.51. During the trading session, a total of 907207.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.73% decline from the average session volume which is 819280.0 shares. FHI had ended its last session trading at $16.05. Federated Hermes Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 1.07. Federated Hermes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 FHI 52-week low price stands at $14.76 while its 52-week high price is $38.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Federated Hermes Inc. has the potential to record 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Buckingham Research also rated LUV as Downgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that LUV could surge by 42.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.20% to reach $54.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.05 and traded between $30.50 and $30.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUV’s 50-day SMA is 51.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.99. The stock has a high of $58.83 for the year while the low is $29.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.74%, as 11.86M FHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more LUV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -230,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,858,480 shares of LUV, with a total valuation of $3,319,143,191.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by 2.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,729,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -939,420 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. which are valued at $1,788,908,353. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 415,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 34,800,860 shares and is now valued at $1,607,451,723. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Southwest Airlines Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.