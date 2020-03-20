Analysts Turn Mixed On Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

The shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2017, to Neutral the EXPR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 02, 2017. That day the Wolfe Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on June 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. UBS was of a view that EXPR is Sell in its latest report on April 18, 2017. Mizuho thinks that EXPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.43.

The shares of the company added by 16.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a 10.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. EXPR had ended its last session trading at $1.57. Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EXPR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Express Inc. generated 207.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.95%. Express Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 29, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is now rated as Buy. RBC Capital Mkts also rated GEN as Downgrade on November 21, 2016, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GEN could surge by 43.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.33% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $0.89 and $0.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEN’s 50-day SMA is 1.5100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3700. The stock has a high of $1.86 for the year while the low is $0.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.75%, as 2.28M EXPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.76% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 227.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The V3 Capital Management LP bought more GEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The V3 Capital Management LP purchasing 575,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,127,230 shares of GEN, with a total valuation of $8,459,930. First Washington Corp. meanwhile bought more GEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,918,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares by 6.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,167,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 245,755 shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $6,876,020. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,653 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,151,499 shares and is now valued at $6,849,973. Following these latest developments, around 43.62% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.