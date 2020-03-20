Analysts Turn Mixed On Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

The shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the CXP stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $22. JMP Securities was of a view that CXP is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2017. Goldman thinks that CXP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.09 while ending the day at $9.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -41.99% decline from the average session volume which is 801120.0 shares. CXP had ended its last session trading at $9.73. CXP 52-week low price stands at $9.45 while its 52-week high price is $23.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is now rated as Buy. Lake Street also rated PXLW as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that PXLW could surge by 57.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.55% to reach $5.94/share. It started the day trading at $2.55 and traded between $2.19 and $2.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXLW's 50-day SMA is 4.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.50. The stock has a high of $5.23 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 400759.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.02%, as 428,893 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Pixelworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 397.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PXLW shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 503,694 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,703,114 shares of PXLW, with a total valuation of $7,255,266.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Pixelworks Inc. shares by 21.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,313,235 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 236,311 shares of Pixelworks Inc. which are valued at $5,594,381. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Pixelworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 936,543 shares and is now valued at $3,989,673. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Pixelworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.