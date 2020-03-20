Analysts Turn Mixed On China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

The shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 06, 2019. Goldman thinks that SNP is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $41.31 while ending the day at $42.14. During the trading session, a total of 682397.0 shares were traded which represents a -166.64% decline from the average session volume which is 255920.0 shares. SNP had ended its last session trading at $44.39. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation currently has a market cap of $72.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.54, with a beta of 1.39. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SNP 52-week low price stands at $42.87 while its 52-week high price is $85.95.

The China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation generated 22.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $167. Piper Jaffray also rated AYX as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that AYX could surge by 39.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.38% to reach $161.46/share. It started the day trading at $99.572 and traded between $84.8092 and $98.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYX’s 50-day SMA is 129.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.11. The stock has a high of $160.11 for the year while the low is $75.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.03%, as 6.91M SNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.47% of Alteryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 332.98, while the P/B ratio is 15.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 125.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,974,776 shares of AYX, with a total valuation of $834,198,225. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,660,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,676,739 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -700 shares of Alteryx Inc. which are valued at $513,346,299. In the same vein, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 450,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,564,014 shares and is now valued at $497,607,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Alteryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.