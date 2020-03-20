Analysts Turn Mixed On Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

The shares of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Casinos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2018, to Buy the CNTY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.25. Brean Capital was of a view that CNTY is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. Roth Capital thinks that CNTY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 4.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -1196.48% decline from the average session volume which is 119330.0 shares. CNTY had ended its last session trading at $1.14. Century Casinos Inc. currently has a market cap of $38.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.32. Century Casinos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CNTY 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $10.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Century Casinos Inc. generated 54.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.97%. Century Casinos Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) is now rated as Hold. Berenberg also rated RDWR as Initiated on November 29, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that RDWR could surge by 35.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.22% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.88 and traded between $16.70 and $19.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDWR’s 50-day SMA is 23.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.26. The stock has a high of $26.98 for the year while the low is $16.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 563521.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.75%, as 714,264 CNTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Radware Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 233.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Senvest Management LLC sold more RDWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Senvest Management LLC selling -177,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,401,595 shares of RDWR, with a total valuation of $122,724,238.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Radware Ltd. shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,810,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,397 shares of Radware Ltd. which are valued at $41,136,537. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Radware Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 213,954 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,794,054 shares and is now valued at $40,760,907. Following these latest developments, around 28.50% of Radware Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.